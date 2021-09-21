Steelers sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to practice squad

It was reported Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed FA DE Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was the 28th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, playing only two full seasons with the team. By Week 2 of 2019, Charlton was released by Dallas and signed off waivers with the Miami Dolphins. Charlton would then be waived by Miami in the offseason and ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2020 season. He then resigned with the Chiefs in the offseason but was later waived in August during training camp. It should be noted that HC Mike Tomlin was in attendance for Charlton’s Pro Day at the University of Michigan.

