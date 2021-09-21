CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to practice squad

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad on Tuesday. A first-round draft pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, the defensive end spent his first two seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys waived him in September 2019 after Charlton voiced his displeasure with the organization.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Dolphins#American Football#Cowboys#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Taco Charlton Provides Insurance For Hurting Steelers’ Defense

It was reported Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed FA DE Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was the 28th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, playing only two full seasons with the team. By Week 2 of 2019, Charlton was released by Dallas and signed off waivers with the Miami Dolphins. Charlton would then be waived by Miami in the offseason and ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2020 season. He then resigned with the Chiefs in the offseason but was later waived in August during training camp. It should be noted that HC Mike Tomlin was in attendance for Charlton’s Pro Day at the University of Michigan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Concerning Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of AFC North rival Cincinnati. The Bengals dominated the Steelers from the opening whistle and cruised to a 24-10 victory. Pittsburgh couldn’t get anything going offensively – which is nothing new for fans that have followed the team recently.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced the four players on their practice squad they’re protecting for Week 3 and one of those players was just signed on Tuesday. According to the daily NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are protecting practice squad players defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph, running back Jaylen Samuels and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka for Week 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers select Ben Roethlisberger's replacement as only two QBs go in first round

This will be a recurring theme in the coming months, and something we've repeated weekly: This is a decidedly weak quarterback class. And while that could change, a year ago, we were very familiar with Zach Wilson, and the year before that, Joe Burrow was making his case as a legit first-round prospect. We've had no such outta-nowhere ascents up the draft board, and if anything it's been the opposite.
NFL
AllBengals

Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice, but Key Weapon Still Out for Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing injuries to key players ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh is having some injury issues of their own. The reigning AFC North champs received good news on Thursday as star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice. He suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2 against the Raiders.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy