Juanita E. Carlisle, 67, of Bolingbrook, IL passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born February 19, 1954, in Sandwich, IL the daughter of Rueben A. and Leona M. (Kramer) Earle. She married Douglas L. Carlisle on August 13, 1975, in the LDS Temple in Kensington, MD. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Juanita enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. She took care of all those around her and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren, who say “She was the best grandmother ever!”