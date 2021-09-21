CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

By Denny Bedard
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make it a Get Fired Up Friday Night, Montana Grizzly football fans. The excitement, fun and energy are back this year at the Yell Night Pep Rally. As part of UM Homecoming activities this week, and with the forecast calling for a mostly sunny day with a high of 76 leading to a mild, pleasant evening, plan on attending the annual Yell Night Pep Rally on the University of Montana Oval. Activities get under way at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, September 24, in front of Main Hall.The event is free and open to the public.

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula PaddleHeads Bring Golf Back to Ogren Park This Weekend

Golf in the Ballpark was so much fun at Ogren Park last year that they brought it back earlier this summer. It's a pretty awesome way to hit some golf balls and have some fun in a different type of golf setting than a regular course. You hit from an area up on the concourse and direct your shots down onto the baseball field. If you know a golfer, when the threat of colder weather starts creeping in, you'll always hear something like, "I just need to get out one more time before it really turns bad." It sounds like the folks with the Missoula PaddleHeads are taking the same approach as they've announced that Paddle Beach Golf Club is back for this weekend only.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

WTF Photos from the Final Night at Missoula’s Fred’s Lounge

Say it ain't so. Missoula's iconic Fred's Louge at the Wye has seen its final dancer, final dollar, final customer. And final Patrick Star!? Yeah, see the photos below. Fred's was always casual, never intimidating, or weird, just a chill place to enjoy a drink and see some fine entertainment. There was never a cover charge or a dress code, and a-holes were always promptly removed. This is how I remember all of my experiences there anyway. I do recall, when we moved back to Missoula in 2000, that there was a bouncer and some security, but the house moms, bartenders, and dancers proved that they could look out for each other and take care of themselves. So the bouncers were gone as quickly as they had arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Rock The Root Returns This Saturday Featuring Blessiddoom and Devilution

Fall is officially here and the trees are changing colors. It is almost like someone flipped a switch, and overnight leaves began to change. In many parts of the country, people flock to certain areas to enjoy the beauty that is the fall colors. One of those areas is the gorgeous Bitterroot Valley. So why not pack up the family station wagon with all your favorite metalheads and make the drive to the picturesque Bitterroot Valley. Not only can you enjoy the fall colors, but you can also squeeze in a metal concert. Its a win/win!
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Former UM Dancer Joins Popular Reality Show

Wow, congrats are in order for University of Montana dance program graduate Amber Laiche (pronounced Lesh.) She has been chosen as one of this season's contestants on the CMT reality show "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team." I've never seen it, but see the title all of the time when scrolling, and the show has been around since 2006, so it must be a hit.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
96.3 The Blaze

UM Commits to In-Person Learning for the Entire Fall Semester

On Friday, University of Montana Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz appeared on KGVO’s Talk Back show. He discussed the start of the semester and answered several questions from callers. One caller was disappointed that the Montana Grizzlies football team cancelled their season last year, but Kuntz said that decision was not solely up to UM.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hamilton High Broncs Overwhelm Butte Central in Football

The winning just keeps happening with the Hamilton High School Bronc football team. This time it was on their home field against Class A Butte Central. The final score was Hamilton 49 Butte Central 14. Hamilton's attacks started on the first play, when Tyson Bauder ran the Butte Central kickoff...
BUTTE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy