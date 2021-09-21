Pa. commission votes to scale back ‘prison gerrymandering’ reform made last month
About 7,000 prisoners will still be counted as residents of the districts where their prisons are located. (Philadelphia) — The commission charged with redrawing Pennsylvania’s House and Senate maps has backtracked on a provision of a major “prison gerrymandering” decision it made last month — voting to narrow the number of state prisoners it will count as residents of their home district, rather than the one where they’re locked up.www.witf.org
