Pa. commission votes to scale back ‘prison gerrymandering’ reform made last month

(Philadelphia) — Transgender women in Pennsylvania are trying again Monday to knock down state rules that govern legal name changes for people with felony records. The state requires them to wait two years after completing their sentence to apply for a name change. People who have committed the most serious felonies, including rape and murder, are barred from changing their legal names. The 1998 rules are meant to enhance public safety and thwart fraud attempts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO