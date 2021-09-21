CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. commission votes to scale back ‘prison gerrymandering’ reform made last month

About 7,000 prisoners will still be counted as residents of the districts where their prisons are located. (Philadelphia) — The commission charged with redrawing Pennsylvania’s House and Senate maps has backtracked on a provision of a major “prison gerrymandering” decision it made last month — voting to narrow the number of state prisoners it will count as residents of their home district, rather than the one where they’re locked up.

