TV Series

The Witcher's Henry Cavill teases big season 2 change

digitalspy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher's debut season quickly captured the imaginations of millions of viewers, as Henry Cavill transformed into monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia and took some much-appreciated on-screen baths. The first season of the Netflix fantasy drama played with timelines, exploring the pasts of Geralt, Crown Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and Yennefer...

ComicBook

The Witcher's Geralt Prepares for Battle in New Season 2 Image

The Witcher season 2 is just 3 months away, and as we get ready for the new season fans are craving any new information or details they can get to pass the time (via EW). Thankfully we just got a brand new image of our favorite Witcher Geralt, as he readies his sword for battle. It's snowing and you can see statues in the background, but it's hard to tell exactly where Geralt is. The natural inclination is to think Kaer Morhen, but we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the image below, and we even got a new comment from Henry Cavill as well.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix's ‘The Witcher' Season Two Is Going To Make Geralt A Daddy

Anyone who's played through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or read a few of its inspirational fantasy novels penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski will know that the titular witcher of the series, Geralt of Rivia, ultimately becomes something of a father figure to Ciri, a girl who he is 'awarded' as a result of the Law of Surprise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher's Henry Cavill Reveals MuscleTech Workout Lineup

Henry Cavill is sharing how his MuscleTech workouts go each day with fans on social media. The brand put out a hype video with The Witcher star front and center. It wouldn't be long before the Internet collectively lost its mind. For those interested, the Chief Creative Director for the brand actually broke down how the grind begins at 4 am every day. During filming schedules, this makes the most sense as the day is filled with other responsibilities. From there, he hits their grass-fed whey protein to get the engine going. After that first shake, it's time for some soft tissue work from his physiotherapist, Freddie Murray. Now that he's loosened up, he hits that pre-workout drink to really wake him up. "This stuff is fantastic," says Cavill. "It is absolutely what I need to get through my workout in the morning. Especially considering it is so early." It's no secret that the Superman actor has a striking physique, but there's a ton of upkeep for him.
FITNESS
CinemaBlend

Henry Cavill Talks Recovery From Injury While Filming The Witcher Season 2, Still Did Sprints

Henry Cavill has a history of going above and beyond. The fitness buff first got jacked to play Clark Kent/Superman in the 2013 DC film Man of Steel, and nearly every role since has required him to keep his statuesque physique. His role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix television adaptation of The Witcher was no exception. While Henry Cavill was injured during the production of Season 2, the onscreen monster hunter was up on his feet again before you could say ‘Yennefer of Vengerberg’ – and yes, doing sprints.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kristofer Hivju
talesbuzz.com

New Still Shows Henry Cavill’s Geralt Hacking & Slashing

A brand new still from the second season of The Witcher shows Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia hacking and slashing. After a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second season of The Witcher is finally set to hit Netflix this year. While there’s still a considerable wait to go before we see Henry Cavill return as Geralt of Rivia, we can expect to see more of the hit fantasy series at this weekend’s Tudum, a Netflix-centric fan event.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Henry Cavill Explains Why He Prefers Back Squats to Front Squats

Henry Cavill’s favorite squat technique has changed over the years. The British actor, star of “Superman” and “The Witcher,” said these days he prefers the back squat over the front squat. Cavill told BodyBuilding.com he “used to really enjoy front squat,” but these days it’s his least favorite approach. “I...
FITNESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants A Live-Action Injustice Movie

It’s been a while since we heard an uncorroborated rumor regarding Henry Cavill’s proposed future as the DCEU’s Superman, so we were well overdue. Fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for years that the actor will suit up and return to action, but we’ve been waiting an awfully long time without hearing anything official.
MOVIES
IGN

The Witcher's Vesemir Explained

One of the most significant new characters in The Witcher's second season is Vesemir, who will be played by Kim Bodnia of Killing Eve. During Netflix's Tudum presentation, the streaming giant released a new Witcher franchise trailer, with never-before-seen footage from Season 2, including our first up-close look at Bodnia's portrayal of the famous Witcher. But who is Vesemir, exactly? Season 2 of The Witcher is set to premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

New Trailer and Clips for Netflix's Fantasy Series THE WITCHER Season 2; Season 3 Announced and More!

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming second season of its epic fantasy series The Witcher. It offers up some great new footage that teases the adventurous journey that Henry Cavill‘s Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan‘s Ciri find themselves on. There were two clips that were also released featuring a look at Kristofer Hivju’s monstrous character Nivellen and Ciri.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Witcher season 3 officially announced

During its global fan event TUDUM, Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season 3 is officially in the works. The news came from the series’ showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. In Netflix’s event, Witcher fans were definitely spoilt for choice. We got a trailer for The Witcher season 2 as well...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

The Witcher Season 3 Greenlit and Season 2 Videos!

During the TUDUM global fan event, Netflix announced that The Witcher Season 3 has been given the green light ahead of the Season 2 premiere on December 17!. In addition to The Witcher Season 3 announcement, the streaming service also debuted a “Road to Season 2” trailer and the first two clips from the second season, which you can watch below.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Footage and Geralt's Journey Home

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher that not only spans the history of the show since the beginning, but provides even more Season 2 footage for eagle-eyed fans to make note of. The trailer was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and so much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer — including new clips from The Witcher Season 2 that we'll be watching over and over again. The second season of The Witcher will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
TV SERIES
The Verge

Netflix confirms there will be a third season of The Witcher

At its big Tudum event, Netflix confirmed that it will make a third season of The Witcher. No other details were shared, so we don’t know when we might expect it just yet. Netflix also said that it would continue to expand The Witcher with a second anime film and, surprisingly, a series designed for kids and families.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher’s Got New Clips, a Third Season, More Anime, and a Kids Show

Netflix is going all in on Witcher-mania, putting its coin on the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as a monster hunter. At the streaming service’s “Tudum” fan event on Saturday, September 25, Henry Cavill introduced two new clips from the show’s upcoming second season, which has been given a premiere date of December 17. In one clip, Geralt tosses knives around with his buddy Kristofer Hivju. In the other, he goes a-monster huntin’ in a probably haunted house. Then, before the debut of a new season-two trailer, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced some key Witcher info:
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Image Gives First Look at Geralt's Mentor Vesemir

Netflix has provided a better look at the character of Vesemir in the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed series The Witcher. Showcased on the official The Witcher Twitter page, Vesemir was shown off in a pair of photos, showing Killing Eve's star Kim Bodnia as the old Witcher mentor to the series lead, Geralt of Rivia. Along with the images, the tweet itself read, "It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2."
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

The Witcher Gets Clips, Spin-Off’s, Release Date And An Early Season 3 Renewal

This weekend saw a Witcher themed event on Tudum. Most importantly The Witcher Season 3 has been announced along with The Witcher Season 2 release date. Several clips were released, all included below along with a special report on prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin. In addition, there were new projects announced as Netflix doubles down on the Witcher Universe.
TV SERIES

