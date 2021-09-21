CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt visited 'same stylist' for '90s haircuts

Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goop founder and her then-fiancé made a splash when they stepped out at the premiere of action thriller The Devil's Own in 1997 with matching crops featuring bright highlights.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Happy Birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! 20 Throwback Photos Of The Ultimate ’90s Style Icon

I understand why it might sound strange to call Gwyneth Paltrow underrated. After all, she’s one of our last, true A-listers; the Goop founder’s every move consumes daily headlines, whether she’s releasing a vagina-scented candle or saying that she believes “water has feelings.” Paltrow has also been acting for so long that even she’s lost track of how many Marvel movies she’s been in at this point.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Drum

Why Brad Pitt is losing to Clooney in the coffee wars

In real life, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are friends — they’ve made half a dozen films together, including the blockbuster Ocean’s 11 series. But now there’s one area where they’re bitter rivals: coffee commercials. Brad Pitt has just made his debut as De’Longhi’s new brand ambassador in a chilled-out ad which puts him head to head with Clooney, who’s starred as himself in Nespresso ads for 15 years. We at System1 ran Brad’s new “Perfetto” ad for De’Longhi through our TestYourAd system to see how it compares with some Clooney classics.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Most Obnoxious Quotes Over the Years

No filter? Gwyneth Paltrow has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if what she says turns a few heads. After breaking onto the Hollywood scene in 1989 with High — which she followed up with 1991’s Hook— the actress quickly rose to fame. With that success, Paltrow chose to use her platform to be vocal about a variety of topics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylist#The Devil#Crops
wvli927.com

Gwyneth Paltrow through the years

Gwyneth Paltrow was born on Sept. 27, 1972, to show biz parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner. Check out photos of her through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Red Carpet Looks Show Her Transformation from Teen Actress to Stylish Businesswoman

Gwyneth Paltrow has had so many memorable style moments over her decades in the spotlight, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Her standout style moments have been going “viral” before “viral” was even a thing. Even her stand-out looks from the ‘90s still have a way of making the internet talk. And she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. From the iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore when she took home her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love to a classic, well-tailored Tom Ford suit, Paltrow has worn it all. Take a trip down memory lane to see how far the actress has come from her early days on the red carpet to now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 6: Is Gwyneth Paltrow the Pepper Potts voice actor?

What If? episode 6 features an alternate version of the events of the first Iron Man film, with Black Panther’s Killmonger inserting himself into the mixer. As such, Pepper Potts has a big role in it. But is Gwyneth Paltrow the character’s voice actor, or did someone else assume the role for the animated series?
TV SERIES
In Style

Gwyneth Paltrow Couldn't Find the Right On-the-Go Hair Treatment — So She Created One Herself

While the pandemic has caused many of us to spend more time at home, somehow it seems like life is now busier than ever. Between Zoom calls, managing an onslaught of emails, figuring out what to make for dinner, disinfecting everything, and, you know, planning for the rapture, sometimes haircare can take a backseat. That's why goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to create a treatment that could work to nourish the hair while you exercised — or get anything else around the house done.
HAIR CARE
FASHION Magazine |

Gwyneth Paltrow Launches New Hair Serum + More Beauty News You Missed This Week

Including a gel mask from Michelle Obama's facialist, a new Dermalogica daily exfoliating cleanser and the re-launch of an iconic body butter. GP sat down with her assistant Kevin on Goop’s Instagram this week to dish on some of her most notable hair looks, including that his-and-hers haircut she shared with Brad Pitt. And yes, they did go to the same hairstylist. And yes, it was celebrity hair mastermind Chris MacMillan (who just happened to also cut Jennifer Aniston’s fame-making layered look on Friends right before she met Pitt. Hmm.) Like any celeb who’s let their hair be a punching bag for their director’s whims, Paltrow says she has suffered major hair damage and as a result, created the new GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum with mega-hydrators such as squalene, sea buckthorn and monoi oils. Plus, instead of worrying about greasing up your freshly-washed hair with yet another product, you can drip this mask-like oil on dry hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then shampoo as usual.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Entryway Has a Luxe Take on the Classic Checkerboard Floor

Checkerboard floors are one of the most versatile flooring options. They are timeless, and work in a variety of design aesthetics ranging from mid-century and modern to traditional and farmhouse. While black and white checkerboard is perhaps the most iconic checkerboard look, many designers are opting into infusing a little life into the traditionally neutral pattern by using color. And this week, actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a social media snap of her entryway, making a great case for white and green checkerboard tiles.
INTERIOR DESIGN
arcamax.com

Gwyneth Paltrow is in the thick of perimenopause

Gwyneth Paltrow is "solidly in perimenopause." The 48-year-old actress has revealed she's suffering from heart palpitations, emotional turbulence and irregular periods as her body makes the natural transition to menopause, but she's struggling to cope with the chemical imbalance - which usually takes place when women hit their 40s but can occur earlier in some cases - and feels like she's being swung around aggressively on a cord.
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

George Clooney and Brad Pitt making new movie

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up for a new film. The 'Burn After Reading' co-stars are said to be at the heart of "one of the biggest bidding wars of the year" in Hollywood after teaming up with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts for a new project.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy