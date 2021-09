It’s been pretty quiet on the Deshaun Watson front for quite some time. That was until ESPN 97.5FM in Houston hosted Chris Mortensen during their “The Wheelhouse” with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, & Brad Kellner. Mortensen elaborated on the fact that Deshaun Watson is still an active player, thus giving him the chance to be traded. Mortensen added the fact that because this is still true (him being active, but ruled out each week) is the reason that a trade will most likely happen.

