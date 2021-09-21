CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Sutcliffe: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos second row on two-year deal

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos second row forward Alex Sutcliffe on a two-year deal. The 22-year-old has made four Super League appearances this season and was part of the Rhinos team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020. "I can't wait, I am really looking forward to it and...

seriousaboutrl.com

Alex Sutcliffe confirms his next destination

It’s probably one of the worst kept secrets in Super League history, but Alex Sutcliffe has confirmed he will be a Castleford Tigers player in 2022. The utility forward/back was tagged in a number of social media posts on Instagram wishing him well at his next destination which will be the Jungle.
