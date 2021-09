I remember it just like it was yesterday. It was the Summer of 1987. I was in between my sophomore and junior years at Daviess County High School. We loaded up the car and headed out to Trail-A-Way Lake to spend the day. We did that a lot. I remember parking by the concession stand, getting out of the car and hearing Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" for the first time ever. It was the first release off Michael's Bad album. I was a huge fan and had been wanting to hear the song. Wouldn't you know it? I finally heard it at the lake, blaring out the speakers that were mounted on the concession stand.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO