Backseat investigators are having a field day with Brian Laundrie’s disappearance. As we’ve been reporting, the Laundrie family reported him missing shortly after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on September 11. Now that Gabby’s body has been found and her death ruled a homicide, suspicions about Brian’s involvement are higher than ever. As such, the search for the 23-year-old has taken on an even greater urgency — and social media is on the case.

BAKER, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO