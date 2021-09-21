CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL News and Notes: Week 2

By Bob George
PatsFans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fans are back in NFL stadiums nationwide. Thank goodness. Other than SoFi Stadium, which will usually be counted on to have more visitor fans than home fans, the NFL offered its live fans something to really squawk about this week. Sure, the threat of COVID-19 is still out there, and unvaccinated fans going to these games is both selfish and dangerous, even though it is their bodies. But some of the games we have seen have been downright heart-stopping. More than that, the games have been…

www.patsfans.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harlan
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#Football Games#American Football#Nfl News#Giants#Seahawk#Hawks#Chargers#Cowboys#Chiefs#The Tuskegee Airmen#332nd Fighter Group#Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Pirates#Steelers#Panthers#Jets
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
MyWabashValley.com

Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy