Turning Point to host annual Tara’s Walk to help women escape violence

MACOMB COUNTY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local shelters and aid organizations are spreading the word to those in need that help is available. Turning Point, which works to prevent domestic violence and support survivors of domestic violence, will be inviting the public to participate in the 14th annual Tara’s Walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 to raise awareness of domestic abuse. The event will be held at Freedom Hill Banquet & Event Center at 14900 Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. The cost to participate is $25; children ages 12 and younger may participate for free.