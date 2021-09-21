Broncos, Betfred USA Sports to launch South Lawn Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High
DENVER — The Denver Broncos and Betfred USA Sports will launch a sports betting lounge on the South Lawn outside of Empower Field at Mile High on game days this season. Located near Mane Street, the lounge will feature its own bar area and entertainment system, and fans will have the chance to earn free bets and view live odds. Guests must be 21 years or older to enter the premise and no retail betting will be offered within the lounge.www.denverbroncos.com
