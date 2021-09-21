CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Great Search: MEMS analog microphone #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Great Search (video): we’re now used to parts being unavailable, and when designing a new board, we noticed the MEMS microphone we’ve used before, SPW2430, is NRND (Not Recommended for New Designs). Let’s look at some alternatives for analog MEMS mics!. See on Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/short/d2w32b4d. See episodes...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 9/14/21 FM Radio Transmitter @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microphone#Mems#Nrnd#Great Searches#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Wfh Stress Monitor#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
BGR.com

Best smart home devices: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit Neotrellis M4 Mainboard 8×8 case #3DThursday #3DPrinting

It is of course possible to make a 8×8 matrix using 4 4×4 Neotrellis keypads, but then you still need a CPU to control it. But also the M4 (8×4) can be extended with 2 addiditional 4×4 keypads to create a 8×8 matrix, so you don’t need an additional CPU anymore. This makes soldering and case easier. Here you can find a case, soldering instructions and a link to the software library to control it.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
mixonline.com

AKG Launches Ara USB Microphone

Northridge, CA (September 15, 2021)—AKG has unveiled the AKG Ara two-pattern USB condenser microphone, intended for use by content creators and musicians. Ara captures 24-bit, 96kHz audio, offering two pickup patterns that allow users to either focus on a single source or everyone in the room. As the mic is largely intended for podcasters, bloggers, gamers, videoconferencing and for recording voice and instruments at home, the directional Front (cardioid) pattern captures sound directly in front of the mic while rejecting sound from other sides. Meanwhile, the Front + Back (omni) pattern picks up sound evenly from all sides, enabling the recording of interviews with multiple speakers.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library! NeoPXL8 now also works on boards with the RP2040 microcontroller, such as the Raspberry Pi Pico or Adafruit Feather RP2040. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/22/2021 LIVE! #Adafruit #AskAnEngineer

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/22/2021 LIVE! – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Gadget Flow

Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 includes a built-in webcam, 2 speakers, and a microphone

Connect with coworkers from home easily with the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4. Featuring a webcam, two 2-watt speakers, and a microphone, this work-from-home gadget makes it easier to connect and collaborate. In fact, with a webcam built at the top of the screen, it lets you join video calls or attend a virtual event without having to connect wires. In fact, you can reveal the camera by pushing it down into the monitor, and it’ll spring up. So there’s no fuss when it’s time for a videoconference. Moreover, the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 features a 2-megapixel FHD camera with a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution screen for crystal-clear images. Plus, the 178-degree horizontal viewing angle means that all of you will be in the picture. Finally, the display has low-blue-light features and is flicker-free to minimize eyestrain after long-term use.
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Neat Microphones’ Skyline is desktop USB microphone for podcasting and Zoom meetings

Neat Microphones’ latest offering, the Skyline USB desktop microphone, is designed for podcasting and videoconferencing and features a slim, skyscraper-esque design. The Skyline is the first new microphone the company has produced since being acquired way back in January by gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach. The USB condenser boasts an audio resolution of 24-bit / 96kHz that will certainly be a step up from built-in microphones. It also features a cardioid pickup pattern and an illuminated mute button on the base, which could be helpful for podcast hosts during interviews or as an emergency stop button for particularly taxing meetings.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit IS31FL3741

Add a splash of RGB LEDs to a project you're working on, with this adorable 13x9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features -- no surprise -- 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13x9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. Unlike our 8x8 DotStar grid here, these are...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Pummel for DarkSaber by Adafruit #3DPrinting #3DThursday

TechnicallyBusted shared this project on Thingiverse!. I challenged my self to see if I could get my 12volt Bosch Drill battery to fit onto the pummel of this Darksaber. I had a lot of fun redesigning the pummel. I went the cheap route and just put in some basic white led lights. I found this ultra skinny led white lights on Amazon. Eventually I plan on getting the multicolor NeoPixel lights and sound board.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IS31FL3741 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

Add a ton of RGB LEDs to a project you’re working on, with this adorable IS31FL3741 13×9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features — no surprise — 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13×9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. These are not NeoPixel or DotStar or other ‘smart’ RGB LEDs. Instead of having a li’l chip in each LED, there’s one large controller chip that handles all the PWM for you. The ISSI IS32FL3741 communicates over I2C and can set each LED element with 8 bit PWM for 24-bit color across the RGB elements, for beautiful color! There’s an adjustable current driver, so you can brighten or dim the whole display without losing color resolution. It comes complete with STEMMA QT connectors making getting started with it as simple as plugging it in!
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Microphone not working in Windows 11

Some users reported that the microphone is not working in Windows 11, but this article will show how you can easily solve it. Before anything else, you should check if the device's basic settings are correct. Running the related troubleshooter will help you fix this annoying issue. Another efficient option...
SOFTWARE
eteknix.com

Roccat Torch Gaming Microphone Review

It seems this year is becoming a big deal for gaming microphones, with the likes of Elgato, Razer, NZXT and more throwing something new into the market, and so far, they’ve all been pretty great. However, the Roccat Torch launched earlier this year too, and I’d heard good things and decided I had to track one down and see what all the fuss was about. What does excite me though are the features, as it does a few things some rival products do not, and that could give it a real advantage in this price range.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy