Fox News

Homeowner finds doll with creepy note hidden behind walls: 'I hope you have knives'

By Michael Hollan
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn’t the sort of thing anyone wants to find in their forever home. A new homeowner in the United Kingdom was shocked as he apparently found an old rag doll tucked away inside the walls of his house. While this would normally be an unusual find, the note that accompanied the doll made the situation much creepier.

