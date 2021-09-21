CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah after losing starting job

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising. Brewer was a four-year starter at Baylor who transferred to Utah for his final season. He won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State. Utah is preparing to open its Pac-12 slate next weekend hosting Washington State, which is coming in with an unsettled quarterback situation.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Utah QB Cameron Rising to start vs. Washington State

An early season starting-quarterback controversy for Utah's football team came to an unexpected resolution Tuesday morning. In a surprising turn of events, former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer left the Utes' program three days after being benched part way through a disappointing showing in a loss to San Diego State. Cameron...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Utah football: Baylor transfer QB Charlie Brewer no longer with Utes program

Charlie Brewer is no longer with Utah football, according to a statement from the program. Brewer was not listed on Tuesday's depth chart. "Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. Brewer’s decision follows his benching in Saturday’s 33-31 loss to...
UTAH STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Starting QB for Power 5 team leaves program following 3 starts

Utah football has lost its starting quarterback after the 33-31 triple overtime loss to San Diego State, per ESPN. Charlie Brewer, who spent the last 4 seasons at Baylor, has left the Utes football program and entered the transfer portal. He was pulled after struggling against the Aztecs, going 14...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

Cam Rising Replaces Charlie Brewer At Quarterback During Utah/SDSU Game

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sophomore quarterback Cam Rising replaced graduate transfer Charlie Brewer during the third quarter of Utah’s game against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Aztecs hosted the Utes at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, September 18. With 5:24 remaining in the third quarter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Charlie Brewer News

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned a former starting Big 12 quarterback was on the move. Former Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced his transfer to Utah following the close of the 2020 season. Brewer took over as the Utes starting quarterback in 2021. However, he saw Cameron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#San Diego State#Salt Lake City#American Football#Ap#The Utah Utes#Baylor#Pac 12
Salt Lake Tribune

With Charlie Brewer gone, Utah football’s quarterbacks room is short on experience

Quarterback Charlie Brewer’s abrupt departure from the University of Utah on Tuesday cemented what may have been inevitable anyway: the Cam Rising era has begun. Barring something unforeseen, Rising, a fourth-year sophomore, entered the weekend a mortal lock to start the remainder of the Utes’ season. A midseason quarterback change...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL

Comments / 0

