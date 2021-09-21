CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 8 days ago

It has been an eventful month for the BYU football program. Two weeks ago, they accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. One day later, they took down arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009. Last Saturday, they took down #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams. Then on Sunday, they moved up to #15 in AP top 25.

On top of that, BYU has been able to host recruits during games for the first time since 2019. BYU hosted dozens of visitors for their home opener against Utah, and they hosted a few more high-profile recruits for Saturday's win over Arizona State. One highly-touted recruit in attendance was four-star tight end Jackson Bowers. Bowers, a 2023 prospect out of Arizona, already holds 10 power five offers.

Bowers holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Washington, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Utah among others. "As of right now I am hearing from pretty much every school," Bowers said, "But [I] talk mostly to Washington and BYU because they reach the most."

Jackson has a few connections to the BYU football program, he tells Cougs Daily. Most of his family has gone to BYU, and he preps at Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. Mountain View is home to a large number of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and multiple Mountain View players have gone on to have success at BYU. Most notably, former BYU quarterbacks John Beck and Max Hall prepped at Mountain View.

Bowers' BYU visit made a strong impression on his recruitment. "The best part had to be the game…I loved the energy and the fans were awesome," he said. "This visit definitely put BYU high on the totem pole as of right now."

It's easy to see why college coaches and recruiting evaluators alike are high on Jackson Bowers. At 6'5, 225 pounds, he already has the frame to be a tight end at the college level. On film, he displays soft hands, the ability to make contested catches, and the athleticism to block in the open field. You can check out a few of his sophomore highlights below.

