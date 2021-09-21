Not to be too woo-woo, but it seems that Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy are blessed by the planet they inhabit. When they designed their fantastic spring 2022 collection with movement in mind, they never considered the weather, but on that September day, wind whooshed through a West Village courtyard to inflate their mushroom-caped dresses. “We just could never have imagined such a perfect day,” Laura said via phone. It’s serendipitous that their first concert ever would be Tom Petty’s Wildflower tour in the ’90s— “My dad took us out of school and said, ‘You need to see Tom Petty.’ I credit my dad for introducing us to something that we’ll never forget, which became a huge part of our musical tastes,” she added—and that almost 30 years later they would be collaborating with Petty’s estate on a Wildflowers-themed capsule collection. “I mean, I still have the ticket stub!” says Kate. It must be kismet?

