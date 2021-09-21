CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Episode 3 of In Vogue: The 2000s, Nicolas Ghesquière on His Tenure at Balenciaga

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 8 days ago
The house of Balenciaga has always been associated with excellence. When its founder hung up his white lab coat in 1968, and for about 30 years thereafter, that brilliance became associated with times past. Until the early 2000s that is, when Nicolas Ghesquière, then an unknown designer, breathed new life into this “sleeping beauty” of a brand. He did so by looking forward, not back; knowing, as he puts it, that there was no point in trying “to replicate or do a mimic of something that is impossible to reproduce.”

POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
WWD

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.More from WWDGetting Ready For the Tonys With Nominee Ato Blankson-WoodRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Photos of...
The Independent

Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain. In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.The event formed part of...
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Sex, seduction, and skin are proving to be the key themes of spring 2022 in Milan, but rather than skip back to Pucci’s vampy 2010s days, the brand is offering a less obvious sensuality. Prim pastel sheaths envelope the body with slits cut high, well above the hipbone, on each side. Square necklines and the occasional button-up back made them look like pinafores with a devilish twist. Bandeau tops and minis so short they’re effectively belts play up this severe skimpiness, and small embroideries, feathers, and beadwork are introduced in small portions, so as not to overwhelm the purity of the Pucci silhouette.
Vogue Magazine

Good Morning Vogue Takes You Inside the World of Fendace With Fendi, Versace, and Naomi Campbell

Nearly every lucky guest in attendance at Fendace, Sunday night’s surprising and serendipitous link-up between Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Donatella Versace, echoed the same sentiment: “Nothing like this has ever happened before.” Indeed, two Italian mega-brands working side by side goes way against the grain in the hypercompetitive fashion landscape. But the remark we heard even more frequently was that this project was born of friendship: between Venturini Fendi, Jones, and Versace, but also between the late Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld, who worked alongside Venturini Fendi for 51 years. Naomi Campbell is the connection between them all: The super was dear friends with Gianni and Lagerfeld and remains a regular in Jones’s and Donatella’s shows.
wmagazine.com

Fendi and Versace’s “Fendace” Show Was a Supermodel Extravaganza

When it comes to assembling all-star runways, no one does it quite like Kim Jones and Donatella Versace. It’s no surprise, then, that supermodels came out in droves for the pair’s union of Fendi and Versace—officially known as “Fendace”—on Sunday. “This is not a collaboration,” the designers said of the process in which each mined the other houses archives to reinterpret their codes. Instead, it’s a “coming together” of “two iconic fashion houses, or more rightly, two iconoclastic groups of people,” as well as “a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things.” After all, the two houses are considered rivals, complete with different parent companies.
Vogue Magazine

Vittoria Ceretti on Proenza Schouler’s Latest Show, WikiFeet, and Her Humble Beginnings

Vittoria Ceretti has cemented her status as one of the most in-demand models in the industry by securing campaigns with Prada, Versace, and Chanel, and gracing runway after runway. While her face is ubiquitous, she is relatively tight-lipped about her personal life. “I’m not a big social media person,” she says in a new Vogue video showcasing a day in her life during New York Fashion Week. “I love to keep my life private.” (She also reveals that she quietly got married during COVID-19.) After all, Ceretti is down to earth; she grew up in a small town outside of Milan. While she didn’t have her sights set on becoming a model, she sent in her Polaroids to a contest with Elite Models with her cousin for fun over 10 years ago. The agency bit, and the rest is history. “It was literally a joke and now I’m here,” explains Ceretti.
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Brings Florals Into Fall in a Statement Strapless Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels

Sofia Vergara is proving florals aren’t just for spring — they’re also perfect for fall. The “Modern Family” actress posed at the Breakfast Club’s opening in Hollywood, Calif., wearing a navy floral jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless number featured a multicolored floral print, as well as a bold rosette detail on one hip. Vergara wore the bright outfit with layered gold bangles, as well as a top-handle bag by Dolce and Gabbana. Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Vergara wore a pair of towering platform heels — one of her style signatures. She often wears the silhouette...
Footwear News

Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers. For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe. When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and...
