On Episode 3 of In Vogue: The 2000s, Nicolas Ghesquière on His Tenure at Balenciaga

Vittoria Ceretti has cemented her status as one of the most in-demand models in the industry by securing campaigns with Prada, Versace, and Chanel, and gracing runway after runway. While her face is ubiquitous, she is relatively tight-lipped about her personal life. “I’m not a big social media person,” she says in a new Vogue video showcasing a day in her life during New York Fashion Week. “I love to keep my life private.” (She also reveals that she quietly got married during COVID-19.) After all, Ceretti is down to earth; she grew up in a small town outside of Milan. While she didn’t have her sights set on becoming a model, she sent in her Polaroids to a contest with Elite Models with her cousin for fun over 10 years ago. The agency bit, and the rest is history. “It was literally a joke and now I’m here,” explains Ceretti.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO