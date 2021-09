Playfly Sports has struck a multi-year deal with Pac-12 Networks, extending and expanding its relationship with the conference to become the exclusive third-party seller of the network’s advertising inventory through the 2023-24 school year. The end of the agreement, which includes rights to sell for the flagship channel along with its six affiliate west coast RSNs, coincides with the expiration of the Pac-12 Networks’ existing carriage deals with Comcast and DISH Network, as well as the end of the conference’s 12-year, $3 billion TV pact with Fox and ESPN. Playfly, a sports marketing company, will sell the Pac-12 Networks’ advertising inventory...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO