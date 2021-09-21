CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets waive S Sheldrick Redwine, sign LB Del’Shawn Phillips to active roster

By Gary Phillips
 8 days ago
The Sheldrick Redwine signing did not age well in New York.

The Jets are waiving the safety, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes a day after New York signed fellow safety Adrian Colbert off their practice squad and onto the active roster.

The Jets signed Redwine shortly after the Browns made him one of their final cuts at the end of August. Redwine had an opportunity to earn playing time after starting safety Lamarcus Joyner was lost for the season in New York’s opener against the Panthers, but he struggled in coverage and was involved in Robby Anderson’s 57-yard touchdown.

Redwine was limited to special teams this past Sunday against the Patriots. Colbert started.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Redwine played in 27 games for Cleveland before becoming a Jet. He tallied 69 tackles, one interception, a half-sack and three defended passes with the Browns.

LB Del’Shawn Phillips was signed to the active roster in place of Redwine.

