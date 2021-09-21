Crash Caught On Camera Highlights Reckless Driving On This Denver Street

Photo: Getty Images

A crash that knocked out power to a Hale neighborhood is highlighting a bigger issue with speeding drivers in the area, according to KDVR .

The crash between a sedan and a truck happened on 13th Avenue and Eudora Street.

“It was pretty remarkable: the electricity, the sparks, and a lot of damage,” Ty Tomlinson , who owns the home outside where the crash happened, told KDVR .

When the crash happened on Sunday, September 19, Tomlinson's surveillance camera caught the whole incident on video .

“They collided and basically knocked the car up to here and the truck hit the pole,” said Tomlinson.

KDVR reports that the Denver Police Department says they are still investigating the crash.

Luckily, Tomlinson's 4-year-old son was inside when the crash happened.

“I do feel good there is a hill leading up but at that rate of speed, he would have ended up in our dining room,” he said. “A lot of cross-town traffic uses this road. I feel like they use this as a highway in avoiding Colfax."

Tomlinson said neighbors want to see speedbumps, stop signs , or roundabouts on 13th and 14th Avenues to slow people down. The city installed speed trackers but he said they don't keep people from going 60, 70, 80 miles per hour.