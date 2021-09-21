CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger joins group to battle organized crime

By Steve Watkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger Co. has joined a national organization that aims to fight organized retail crime, an issue CEO Rodney McMullen mentioned this month as one limitation to the supermarket giant’s profit margins. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, has joined the Buy Safe America Coalition....

Kroger Joins Buy Safe America Coalition

The Kroger Co. has become the latest member of the Buy Safe America Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based group of retailers, consumer organizations, manufacturers and law enforcement backing efforts to fight organized retail crime and protect consumers and communities from the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods. According to the coalition,...
Why The Kroger CEO Blames Higher Food Prices On 'Organized Crime'

Kroger is easily one of the most well-known chains in the country, with over 2,500 outlets in the U.S. It has a rich history. Per the brand's site, its founder, Barney Kroger, decided to use all his savings to start a grocery store business in 1883. His mission was to be authentic and only sell products that he would be tempted to buy himself.
