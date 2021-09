KRÜ Esports eliminated the last Brazilian team in the VCT Masters Berlin, Vivo Keyd, in a close two-map series. Vivo Keyd and KRÜ Esports fought hard in Group B, hoping to earn one of the two spots in the Masters Berlin playoffs. Vivo Keyd started the tournament with a 2-0 loss against Envy but survived the elimination match by defeating ZETA Division. KRÜ Esports also defeated ZETA Division in their first match of the event but were sent to the Decider match by Envy. This resulted in one of the most exciting back and forth series in Berlin so far.

