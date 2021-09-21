Kartik Tyagi pulls off a last-over heist to take Rajasthan home in a nail-biting affair

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lived up to their reputation while playing their first match in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams entertained the viewers with a terrific game of cricket. Though both Punjab and Rajasthan fought tooth and nail to start their campaign in the UAE with a victory, it was Rajasthan who managed to have the last laugh by two runs courtesy of Kartik Tyagi.