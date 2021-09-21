CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kartik Tyagi pulls off a last-over heist to take Rajasthan home in a nail-biting affair

By Sakshi Jain
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lived up to their reputation while playing their first match in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams entertained the viewers with a terrific game of cricket. Though both Punjab and Rajasthan fought tooth and nail to start their campaign in the UAE with a victory, it was Rajasthan who managed to have the last laugh by two runs courtesy of Kartik Tyagi.

raleighnews.net

IPL 2021: Tyagi hands Royals sensational last over win

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Mahipal Lomror batting heroics was followed by a sensational last over by Kartik Tyagi as Rajasthan Royals defeated the Punjab Kings by 2 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul innings...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

‘Shocking’: Ravi Ashwin complained to BCCI that Virat Kohli made him feel ‘insecure’ and questioned his intent after WTC Final loss: Reports

Virat Kohli is a name to reckon with in the world of cricket. The superstar has achieved a lot in his illustrious career. Known for warning his heart on his sleeve, Kohli’s aggression has always pushed him to perform better. He has taken innumerable challenges head-on and more often than not, the fitness icon has succeeded in his quests.
SPORTS
