NBA 2021-22 Season: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to a One-Year Deal with LA Lakers
DeMarcus Cousins seems to the latest veteran to join the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Having not found a permanent home for the past few seasons in the NBA for the 31-years-old. However, after the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among many others, Cousins seems to be latest addition to the yellow and purple army as they look to avenge their heart-breaking loss in the previous season.firstsportz.com
Comments / 54