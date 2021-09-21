CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA 2021-22 Season: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to a One-Year Deal with LA Lakers

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMarcus Cousins seems to the latest veteran to join the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Having not found a permanent home for the past few seasons in the NBA for the 31-years-old. However, after the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among many others, Cousins seems to be latest addition to the yellow and purple army as they look to avenge their heart-breaking loss in the previous season.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 54

carlo durant
7d ago

isnt this guy always injured. i remember he came to LA a few years ago and couldn't play a single game because he kept getting injured or something

Reply(1)
3
Related
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Dwight Howard
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Three Ex-Lakers Try Their Luck With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some open roster spots, and it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to add a couple of guards. There are a lot of them in the NBA free-agent market, notably Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. The three NBA veterans are set to...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Gets Married With The Help Of Lakers Teammates

Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Lakers#Demarcus Cousins Agrees#The La Lakers#Espn#Free#Excel Sports#Wojespn#Nba Champions#The Golden State Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy