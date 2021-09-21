CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Revisiting Our 10-Year Treasury Yield Forecast

pswealth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, we expected the 10-year Treasury yield to end the year between 1.75% and 2.0%. Now, however, there are two key elements suggesting we are unlikely to see significantly higher interest rates by year end: The Delta variant’s impact on economic growth expectations, and the continued demand for U.S. Treasuries by foreign investors. As such, our new year-end target for the 10-year Treasury yield is between 1.50% and 1.75%.

www.pswealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mortgage rates are driven higher by rising Treasury yields

The days of 30-year fixed mortgage rates below 3 percent may be gone for good. For nearly two months, fixed mortgage rates remained in a tight range, refusing to budge. This week, rising Treasury yields caused them to finally break out of their doldrums. According to the latest data released...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Treasury Yield Retreats After Rapid Rise, Hovers Near 1.50%

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pulled back on Wednesday, taking a pause in its rapid run that has unnerved financial markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell more than a basis point to 1.518% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 2.058%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, ETF Flows – Talking Points. Gold prices remain under pressure as Treasury selloff continues. ETF holdings hit fresh multi-month low as retail ditches GLD. XAU/USD price breaks below technical level on weakness. Gold prices continued to struggle as traders priced in a higher rate environment in...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Dow rises 200 points, Nasdaq trails as 10-year Treasury yield moves higher

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the 10-year Treasury yield traded volatilely after steadily climbing in recent days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 240 points, or 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was up 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the laggard, rising 0.3%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run takes a breather

U.S. stocks were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield cooled, leading investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the early leader with a gain of 0.5%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.
STOCKS
Financial World

US Dollar rises to 10-1/2-month peak as Treasury Yields surge

On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies mushroomed as much as 0.4 per cent, hitting the strongest in more than ten months and a half, as soaring US Treasury Yields had rekindled appetite for the safe-haven US Dollar amid loudening whispers of an earlier-than-anticipated hike in benchmark borrowing cost from the US Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Securities#Us Treasuries#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Jpmorgan#U S Treasury#Japanese#Jgb#German European
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Yield Continues Rapid Climb, Hits the Highest Since June

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose again on Tuesday, trading at its highest levels since June and continuing a steady increase that began last week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.2 basis points to 1.546% after hitting 1.567% earlier in the day. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added nearly 10 basis points, spiking to 2.094%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
StreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar gains, tracks rise in Treasury yields

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar advanced for a second straight session on Monday, bolstered by the rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week who could affirm expectations of the start of asset purchase reduction before the end of the year. U.S. benchmark...
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street plunges as Treasury yields continue to climb

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks tumbled in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as the upward trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields and deepening inflation concerns dampened risk appetite and sent investors fleeing the equities market. All three major U.S. stock indexes were deep in red territory, with...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

What the Surging 10-Year Yield Is Trying to Tell Us

10-year Treasury yields rose for their sixth straight day on Tuesday to their highest level since June. And while the 10-year note may not be the main conversation topic in your group chat, investors pay close attention to it as a benchmark for borrowing costs and future economic growth. Quick...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar index clocks 10-month tops amid rise in US treasury yields

(Italics: previous analysis) EUR/USD—down 0.4 percent on the week—is approaching mid-August troughs at $1.1664. Rupturing the said level shines the technical spotlight on prime support at $1.1473-1.1583, a long-term base sharing chart space with a 100% Fibonacci projection at $1.1613 and a 1.27% Fibonacci extension at $1.1550. Note the 100% value represents a harmonic AB=CD bullish point, bringing a 1.13% BC Fibonacci extension to the table at $1.1623.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Treasury Yields Extend Surge, 10-Year Notes Top 1.5%, As Reflation Bets Accelerate

U.S. Treasury bonds extended their recent slump Monday, lifting benchmark 10-year yields to the highest levels in three months, amid concerns over the debt ceiling and a resurgent 'reflation trade' linked to a hawkish Federal Reserve and surging energy prices. So-called reflation trades have been pushing U.S. interest rate markets...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top

Gold is under pressure as the US dollar resurges. Evergrande remains a thorn in the side for risk-sensitive assets. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s rebound while picking up bids to $1,760, up 0.50% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, which in turn triggers US Treasury yields pullback from the multi-day top.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks to open steady as Treasury yields jump

(Sept 28): Asia stocks are set to open mixed after a jump in Treasury yields weighed on U.S. equities and oil extended a rally spurred by supply concerns. Futures fell for Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong contracts rose. U.S. futures were little changed. Investors rotated out of growth stocks as the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield briefly topped 1.5% -- a level not seen since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. The S&P 500 dipped, though economically sensitive companies advanced -- like energy, financial and smaller firms.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy