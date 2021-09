With so many wonderful local restaurants in Kentucky, an eatery has to do something special to really stand out. Maybe it’s over-the-top service, a beautiful and unique atmosphere, or a menu that will please any palate. Or maybe it’s all of the above and at OBC Kitchen in Kentucky, that is definitely the case. This local restaurant in Lexington is a favorite of bourbon lovers for its rare collection, but it’s also the perfect dining spot for anyone who loves food (AKA, everyone). The menu has a few unique items and the bacon dipped in peanut butter is a true stand out – don’t knock it ’til you try it.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO