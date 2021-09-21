Argentina plans to spend $664 million on fighter jets, possibly from China or U.S

Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.

MILITARY ・ 19 HOURS AGO