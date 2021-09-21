CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blake Shelton joins ‘The Voice’ judges for mashup of soulful classics

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice season 21 premiere got off to a star-studded start Monday night as Blake Shelton and his fellow judges Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson came in with a bang with a soul-filled medley. The four stars took the stage together to open the show with a mashup...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
John Legend
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Aretha Franklin
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mashup#Soul#The Blind Auditions#Voice#Nbc#Abc Audio
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Blake Shelton Wonders Why Everyone Is 'Obsessed' With Ariana Grande in 'The Voice' Trailer

Blake Shelton likes to win on The Voice, and in the first promo for the upcoming 21st season, he's clearly sweating the potential competition from the woman in the seat to his right. The country star -- who is the all-time champ with eight wins to date -- says, "I'm the returning champion of The Voice and I plan on winning" in one of two new promo clips released Tuesday (Aug. 31) ahead of the show's return on Sept. 20.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Teen country artist Carson Peters is latest 4-chair turn, but which team does he pick? [WATCH]

Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...
TV & VIDEOS
BET

‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten Blows Judges Away With Soulful Performance

During the first night of the season premiere of The Voice on Monday night (Sept. 20), among the impressive blind auditions of the night, one really stood out. After hearing 56-year-old Tennessee native Wendy Moten sing, all four coaches—John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande— spun their red chairs. The singer performed a soulful rendition of The Beatles' song, "We Can Work It Out."
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy