FIFA 22 is less than a month away and that’s got football fans suitably hyped to kickstart their FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team), loading it with the best players and trying to squeeze in the new FUT Hero cards. While it might take you a while to reach the point you’ve got a super squad capable of besting even Chelsea or PSG on their day, everyone needs to start somewhere. The best way to give yourself a headstart in Ultimate Team, is to start playing around on the FIFA 22 web and mobile companion app. Here’s what you need to know about the FIFA 22 web app release date.

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO