The Great Leonard Cohen
The great Leonard Cohen was a novelist, poet, actor, artist, singer, songwriter and a gentleman. He created a body of work that that will be forever cherished and prized amongst those who admire him. Cohen had a respectability that few could match and I imagine that even kings, queens and lauded academics would have bowed to his stately gravitas and intelligence. He emanated the aura of knowing everything – even though his tremendous modesty meant he would be the first to tell you that he did not.
