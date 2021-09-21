CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Leonard Cohen

By Niall Browne
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Leonard Cohen was a novelist, poet, actor, artist, singer, songwriter and a gentleman. He created a body of work that that will be forever cherished and prized amongst those who admire him. Cohen had a respectability that few could match and I imagine that even kings, queens and lauded academics would have bowed to his stately gravitas and intelligence. He emanated the aura of knowing everything – even though his tremendous modesty meant he would be the first to tell you that he did not.

JamBase

Happy Birthday Leonard Cohen: Performing With Judy Collins On ‘Soundstage’ In 1976

Leonard Cohen was born in Westmount, Quebec, Canada on this date in 1934. The acclaimed singer-songwriter and poet sadly died on November 7, 2016 at the age of 82. A poet at heart, Cohen was one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. While he felt like he couldn’t sing as he looked to a career in music, his baritone voice had a “mesmerizing” quality as longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins described it. Cohen’s creative relationship with Collins was a symbiotic one that blossomed in the mid-1960s.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Leonard: a Motown Legend

Legendary singer Glenn C. Leonard recently made an appearance with Forever Motown during a visit to Oklahoma City, and discussed his past and current plans for the future with The Black Chronicle. A native of Washington, D.C., the singer grew up in a household filled with a love for music...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Leonard Cohen goes to the doctor: Ian Cook’s best photograph

In 1979 Leonard Cohen was in London for a few days on a European tour and I had been assigned to photograph him by the US magazine People. I arrived at the Dorchester Hotel and was shown up to his room. He announced that he had picked up some sort of larynx infection on the plane and that he might not be able to perform. He said that he had an imminent appointment with a Harley Street specialist. My heart sank and I thought: “There goes the assignment.” Then he said brightly, “Do you want to come along with me?”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Todd Haynes on His Sigmund Freud Project, Peggy Lee Biopic

Todd Haynes spoke about his plans to make a Sigmund Freud film at the Zurich Film Festival, where he is presenting his documentary “The Velvet Underground.” “I have to make a film about Freud before I completely retire,” he shared during his masterclass. “Every day we slip toward authoritarianism, anti-immigrant sensibility, conservative governments and fundamentalist instincts, and that’s just one small part of what Freud anticipated. There is something very radical and intensely observant about his work.” Before he starts focusing on the father of psychoanalysis, Haynes will first turn to singer Peggy Lee, with biopic “Fever” set to begin...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Records#Canadian#Judaism#Buddhist#Wonder Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
