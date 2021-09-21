CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID booster shots, vaccinations for children

fox46.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed’s Chief Medical Officer, joined Good Day Charlotte to discuss Pfizer’s announcement that a children’s version of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids as young as 5. Dr. Piramzadian also gives an update on Moderna trials for a children’s vaccine and a Pfizer booster shot.

