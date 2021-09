I’m all about finding fun new ways to eat dessert, and one of my favorites of all time is ice cream. While a store-bought tub almost always hits the spot, I’ve been feeling a little more creative lately, and went in search for a recipe I could make at home. I don’t have an ice cream maker, so I looked specifically for one I could whip up with a food processor or blender. After discovering this berry ice cream that’s made with condensed milk and frozen berries, I may never go back to eating store-bought ice cream again (maybe).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO