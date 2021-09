It’s said that truth is always larger than life. I firmly believe this to be true! In January of 2005 my wife Terri and I were invited to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC and wanting to arrive in time to enjoy all the nuances of that historical city, we left a day early and took our time driving. We stayed in the town of Somerset, Pennsylvania and while checking into our hotel, I asked the clerk if the crash site of United Airlines flight 93 was nearby. He quickly produced a sheet of paper with driving instructions and a minute or so later Terri and I were on the short 9-mile drive to where on September the 11th ,2001 a group of ordinary Americans rose up and stood their ground, sacrificing their own lives and in turn, saving the lives of probably hundreds of their fellow Americans in Washington DC.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO