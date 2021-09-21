CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

And change the sheets.

By PhotoHokieNC Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI may be hideously corrupted, but I find this Accuweather pic suggestive - -- PhotoHokieNC 09/21/2021 2:01PM. It does look like the angle of his dangle is proportionate to the moisture -- 1MetroHokie 09/21/2021 3:24PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Amazon reveals top toys for 2021 holiday season: See the full list

If you’re already itching to do some holiday shopping, Amazon has you covered. The online retail giant announced its annual “Toys We Love List” is “longer than ever before” for the 2021 holiday season. Amazon’s announcement comes just as many leading toy companies have stated a global shipping crisis and...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angle#Angle Of His#Log In
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
howtogeek.com

How to Use the Paste Special Options in Google Sheets

There’s more to pasting data into spreadsheets than simply inserting values copied from elsewhere. Google Sheets offers several Paste Special options. With these, you can paste formulas, conditional formatting, and more, in addition to values.
SOFTWARE
The Weather Channel

Stay Cool All Night Long With These Cooling Sheets

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Stay cool and dry all night long! The Kathy Ireland cool touch...
APPAREL
SPY

These Kindle Alternatives Will Make You Question Whether a Kindle Is the Right E-Reader for You

The e-reader may not be sending the printed book the way of the mimeograph or the pager anytime soon. But these devices, like the Amazon Kindle, are more than holding their own. For travelers especially, the ability to carry hours’ and hours’ worth of page-turners on a slim, lightweight device instead of having to carry thousands of space-sucking, paper pages is immeasurable. However, when it comes to choosing the best e-reader, few people realize there are more options than just the Amazon kindle, with several well-reviewed and popular e-reader Kindle alternatives available. Read on to discover them for yourself. While Amazon’s...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The 6 Best Flannel Sheets to Wrap Yourself In This Fall

Investing in sleep is one of the best things you can do. Not only is it important to make sure you're getting enough sleep, but you also need to make sure the bed you tuck into every night will have you getting the best sleep possible. And one of the best things you can do for yourself is to get some really good bed sheets. You probably know the drill. Linen sheets, though good year round, are associated with the warm months. Cotton percale is an all-around good pick for whenever. But with the temperatures dipping in most places, you should be eyeing some good, cozy flannel sheets. You know all about flannel for your body (who's to say you're not wearing a flannel shirt right now?), but it's time you get that coziness up in your bed. Here are the TK best flannel sheets to wrap yourself in as soon as you start seeing your own breath in the air.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy