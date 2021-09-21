It will go the way of the alternative logos designed by the NYC firm in 90s

Emerging Luxury Handbag Leader, Hammitt, Joins Pioneering Streaming Series, "Going Public®" LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammitt, an emerging leader in the prestige handbag market, is the latest company to join the cast of "Going Public®," an all-new groundbreaking series, debuting on October 19. Streaming on Entrepreneur.com, Going Public will feature companies that are accepting investments from viewers, while they watch. The show will chronicle Hammitt's journey, as the growth stage company navigates its way through its public offering, giving viewers a front row seat into the process.
