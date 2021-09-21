'Dear Evan Hansen' Filmmakers Refine a Hit Broadway Musical
NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to get to know the shy, teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer is intimately intertwined with Evan, originating the role in 2015 and eventually leading the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C. He soon took Evan off-Broadway, then to Broadway and Grammy triumphs. He is now unveiling the character on film, a final pairing.www.usnews.com
