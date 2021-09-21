CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I believe that is a visa deal to allow your reoccurring transactions togo

From card to card. You mentioned one was Netflix I assume the other one was another reoccurring charge. The bank has a deal with visa to do this. Most of the big banks do.

I believe the $8k is the negotiated rate

Caveat that interpreting the spreadsheet I downloaded is not exactly easy. There isn't a line for "remove a benign tumor from leg". Depending on how you read it, the base rate is $9-10k and the university insurance negotiated down to $8k. A few of the other providers have it at $4k, but like I said, this is crappy insurance.
One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
US to allow visa-free travel for visitors from Croatia

The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program. People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation. “I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.
Shipt announces biggest deal to date with Visa

Birmingham’s Shipt today announced a major deal, potentially opening the company up to millions more users through Visa. Visa consumer cardmembers now can access free Shipt memberships, for a limited time, with free delivery of groceries and other products on all Shipt marketplace orders over $35. Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments and represents half of the U.S. market share.
Indonesia allows visitor visa while requiring vaccine passports

(Sept 16): Indonesia is allowing foreigners holding more types of visas, including visitor permits for tourism and education, to enter the country as long as they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Non-Indonesians with visitor visa, which can also be for family, journalistic or transit reasons, can enter the country, said...
