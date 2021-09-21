Lafayette man allegedly beats wife

Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly battering his wife, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

James McCord, 51, reportedly beat the victim during an argument in which he accused her of cheating. The victim denied his allegations and McCord grew “increasingly mad,” the affidavit states. McCord then hit her two to three times in the face.

McCord also reportedly pushed the victim and choked her multiple times, and at one point the victim headbutted McCord to get away from him. The victim contacted McCord’s mother to pick up her daughter for the night, at which McCord calmed down, the affidavit states.

McCord became angry again the next morning and threatened to kill himself. Police arrived to the residence and noted that the victim has bruising on both arms, redness on her neck and chest, bruising on her forehead and scratches on her legs, according to the affidavit.

McCord was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and was charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.