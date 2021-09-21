CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Can't go wrong with either really

By MaizeAndBlueWahoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

I see TSO every year and have seen MS once. Thought I might be a little underwhelmed by MS having seen all the lasers and smoke and sound at TSO, but was not. I like 'em both. TSO spends the first two-thirds of the show on one album and story and then plays a selection of other stuff. Mannheim (last I saw them) played a semi-random selection. Mannheim might not produce enough sound to fill an arena.....they were quite good in a theater, though.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

This week seems really long. Saturday night can’t come soon enough

This week seems really long. Saturday night can’t come soon enough ** -- Lile Hancock 09/16/2021 06:43AM. Agreed. Most excited I've been for a non-tech game in many, many years ** -- RU Hoos 09/16/2021 09:13AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I agree. My go to when I can't get Blanton's which is frequently.

^ Hillrock is good - it's a cheaper way, really, to enjoy Whistle Pig -- eric cartman 09/21/2021 4:59PM. Not a huge fan of Jefferson's Reserve, but the Twin Oak is really good if -- HooStu 09/21/2021 10:17AM. Well, what I think might be new to you might be a...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy