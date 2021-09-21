Can't go wrong with either really

I see TSO every year and have seen MS once. Thought I might be a little underwhelmed by MS having seen all the lasers and smoke and sound at TSO, but was not. I like 'em both. TSO spends the first two-thirds of the show on one album and story and then plays a selection of other stuff. Mannheim (last I saw them) played a semi-random selection. Mannheim might not produce enough sound to fill an arena.....they were quite good in a theater, though.