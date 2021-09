1986’s Highlander starring Christopher Lambert is considered a genre classic, though the many movie sequels that followed proved heavily disappointing. The 1992 TV series is held in higher regard, though, as it focuses on the immortal Duncan MacLeod (from the same clan as Connor MacLeod) who must face off with others of his kind because “in the end, there can be only one”. The series made some notable changes to its mythos, rightfully ignoring the dreadful sequel Highlander II: The Quickening and also the end of the first film where Connor MacLeod (Spoiler Alert) becomes the last immortal standing. In the series, there are still plenty of immortals around, seeking each other out for mortal combat. Christopher Lambert made an appearance in the pilot before passing the torch to Adrian Paul who plays Duncan.

