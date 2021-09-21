CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to know the shy teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer who originated the role of the teen in 2015 and led the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C., before taking Evan off-Broadway and then to Broadway is now unveiling the character on film. He says it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to get back in and “say one final goodbye.” “Dear Evan Hansen” centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. The movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Bringing ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to the Screen

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Stephen Chbosky dreamt of writing books and making movies, but, he recalls, “there were no people around me doing it.” Pittsburgh wasn’t known as a gateway to Hollywood—that is, with the exception of George A. Romero. “He was a huge hero of mine,” Stephen says. “I loved Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead.” Horror films aside, Stephen grew up on coming-of-age stories like Dead Poets Society, The Breakfast Club, Harold and Maude, The Graduate and Stand by Me. All of which makes his eventual career seem almost destined.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Dear Evan Hansen Sequel?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a coming-of-age drama film that follows the eponymous teenager who struggles with social anxieties. It leads him on a journey of self-discovery after a letter he wrote finds its way to a couple whose son died by suicide. The musical drama is directed by Stephen Chbosky, who is best known for 2012’s ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ which is considered a gold standard in teen dramas.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Tri-City Herald

Mr. Movie | Make an exception for musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Evan Hansen tells a lie. And it’s a doozy. His big lie is so very like what a socially anxious, very nervous and totally unsure of his place in the universe, high school-aged boy might make up. To Hansen, anything is better than being nothing. The “anything” includes telling a...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' review: A Broadway hit misses on screen. Tony winner Ben Platt's age? It's not the real problem

So much storytelling in popular culture, musical theater included, relies on the narrative usefulness and emotional exploitation of the delayed secret. And “Dear Evan Hansen” would be nothing without it. At his therapist’s urging, high school senior Evan, dealing with social anxiety disorder and a harsh self-image, writes letters of...
MOVIES
Loyola Phoenix

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an Unwatchable ‘Requiem’

2021 is the year of movie musicals. The joyous “In the Heights” kicked off the resurgence in June followed by “Annette” and “Cinderella.” Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” are slated to release this winter. Amid this genre revival, a film...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Platt
thatshelf.com

Dear Evan Hansen Review: A Disappointing Musical Adaptation

TIFF‘s opening night film Dear Evan Hansen had all the right ingredients for a blockbuster, but even the extremely talented cast couldn’t it. The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical is one that is highly anticipated. It follows socially awkward high school senior Evan (Ben Platt, Run this Town), who finds it difficult to muster up the courage to talk to his crush Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart). Since his anxiety always seems to get the best of him, his therapist assigns him to write notes to himself titled “Dear Evan Hansen.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dear Evan Hansen writer hits out at "cruel" Ben Platt criticism

Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson has hit back at those who have reacted cruelly to Ben Platt's casting in the emotional teen drama. Ahead of the movie's release in October , the writer – who wrote the book behind the original Broadway musical, before adapting the show for the big screen – claimed that it's "totally fine" to not be a fan of the film, or think that Platt, 27, is too old to have played the titular high school student, even.
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Amandla Stenberg Tackles Grief, Isolation, and Music in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

People just want to belong. Sometimes they’ll do anything to feel like they fit in, especially when they are young or on the verge of breaking. “I wish that everything was different. I wish that I was part of … something. I wish that anything I said … mattered to anyone,” a letter in the beginning of the new film Dear Evan Hansen reads. The most interesting part of the missive is that it’s believable. We all want to feel seen, feel heard, and — more deeply — feel known.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Musical Numbers

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Ap Entertainment
Davis Enterprise

‘Dear Evan Hansen’: A letter to remember

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan. Rating: PG-13, for dramatic intensity and fleeting profanity. Available via: Movie theaters. Heartfelt musical explores social awkwardness. Well, this is an emotional hurricane. The Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen” won six of...
MOVIES
beaconjournal.com

Review: Despite memorable music, message of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ misses on screen

Add “Dear Evan Hansen” to the long list of Broadway musicals that do not transition to the screen. The problem doesn’t come from the source material itself, Steve Levenson’s exploration of mental health and teen suicide, but from the unwillingness by director Stephen Chbosky to take any chances with it.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Hits Wrong Notes as ‘Shang-Chi’ Stays No. 1

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Universal Pictures adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, didn’t strike a chord with moviegoers. Marred by negative reviews and COVID-19 concerns, the film fell short of expectations and collected a muted $7.5 million from 3,365 North American theaters in its debut. Industry experts predicted the movie musical would make at least $10 million between Friday and Sunday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007). Will...
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy