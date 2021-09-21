Kid Golfer Hits Two Holes-in-One During the Same Game

Some studies state that the odds of getting two holes in one in one round of golf are 1 in 67 million. 11-year-old Jake Martinez personally beat those odds at the Palm Springs Open over the weekend. The game, which took place at Weston Mission Hills, started off roughly for the young player, but his expert skills soon set him ahead of most of the other young players. Martinez double bogeyed the first and third holes during the game, but he was able to turn his game around at the fifth hole, which is where he hit his first hole-in-one.