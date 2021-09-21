CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Kid Golfer Hits Two Holes-in-One During the Same Game

By Sarah Knieser
obsev.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome studies state that the odds of getting two holes in one in one round of golf are 1 in 67 million. 11-year-old Jake Martinez personally beat those odds at the Palm Springs Open over the weekend. The game, which took place at Weston Mission Hills, started off roughly for the young player, but his expert skills soon set him ahead of most of the other young players. Martinez double bogeyed the first and third holes during the game, but he was able to turn his game around at the fifth hole, which is where he hit his first hole-in-one.

www.obsev.com

Comments / 0

Related
escalontimes.com

One Match, One Win For Lady Cougar Golfers

Traveling to play Linden at the par 36 Elkhorn course, Escalon’s golf girls wrapped up a 217-260 victory on Sept. 7. Low score came from Lucy Allbaugh, who carded a two over par 38 on the day to lead the Lady Cougars in the victory. Other scores were Gracie Bracco,...
ESCALON, CA
bethelathletics.com

Lady Wildcat Has Hole-in-One in Recent Tournament

GOODLETSVILLE, Tenn. -The Bethel Wildcat women's golf team finished sixth in the Music City Invitational being held at Twelve Stones Golf Club in Goodlettsville, Tennessee Monday, and Tuesday. One of the big highlights of the entire event involved Bethel's Mary Beth Hayes. The junior from Mobile, Alabama had a hole-in-one...
pinecountynews.com

Linzmeier lands historic hole-in-one

In an Aug. 18 game at the Pine City Country Club, Keith Linzmeier got a sweet swing on the fourth hole and watched it roll into the cup for a hole-in-one – and a double eagle from the forward tees. Local golfers report that this has never been done at the Pine City Country Club before and required a drive of about 270 yards.
PINE CITY, MN
thegolfnewsnet.com

Do golfers have to use a tee when they tee off to start a golf hole?

The start of a golf hole -- played from a space called the tee box or teeing ground -- is the only time golfers are allowed to tee up their golf ball. Everywhere else on the golf course, a player has to hit the ball from the ground on which their ball sits (even if after a drop).
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitching Wedge#Palm Springs#Golfer
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Township of Lyons trustee scores hole in one

Township of Lyons trustee Mark Anderson figured it wasn’t his day after he scored a nine on the par-three first hole at Zigfield Troy in Woodridge. On the 111-yard fifth hole Sept. 14, after struggling with his pitching wedge, Anderson pulled out his trusty 7-iron. He proceeded to notch his first hole in one.
Akron Leader Publications

STVM golfer Raygan Hoover shoots hole-in-one

AKRON — St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (STVM) sophomore and golf team member Raygan Hoover shot a hole-in-one Aug. 18 at Mud Run Golf Course in Southwest Akron. Hoover is shown at right competing in a contest against Copley High School. STVM Coach Dirk Hartman said Hoover is from Coventry...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
goshockers.com

Shocker Golfers Ready to 'Elevate' Their Game

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – Coach Judd Easterling isn't quite ready to invest in time shares, but his Wichita State men's golf team will be spending plenty of time in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado over the next two-and-a-half weeks. The Shockers tee it up Monday and Tuesday at the Ram...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers powered up and hit two home run milestones as they faced the Oakland Athletics. On September 19, 1998, the Rangers and the A's played to a 8-4 Oakland victory. But, the Rangers were on their way to a second American League West title in three years, and two players hit interesting career milestones.
MLB
The Big Lead

Two Fans Get on the Field During Astros - Rays Game, One Gets Body Slammed

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros, 7-0, on Wednesday night. The game was interrupted when not one, but two fans made it onto the field and led security on a double-wild goose chase. The two fans took wildly different approaches to being the Idiot on the Field. The...
MLB
coveringthecorner.com

Guardians get quality hitting and pitching in the same game

Cal Quantrill pitched great, and Jose Ramirez came back from wherever it is that he goes when he has a 1-for-15 streak. Shane Bieber has missed three months with a right shoulder strain, but the Indians believe the former Cy Young award winner could be nearing a return, possibly this season. Bieber made his first rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Columbus, going 2 2/3 innings and throwing 47 pitches.
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Golfers hit the links for a good cause

AVON PARK — The Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament recently took place at River Greens Golf Club. The format was a four person scramble with four flights. This event was organized by Lisa Lovett and it was a huge success. It was a beautiful sunny day with a slight breeze and the course was in great shape. There was a great turnout for the event with 148 golfers making up 37 teams.
GOLF
Herald Tribune

What's better than a hole-in-one? A hole-in one, by two

A golfer who hits a hole-in-one at the Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club receives not only congratulatory handshakes from playing partners, but a plaque on one of the club walls. The plaque contains the golfer’s name, the hole aced and its yardage, along with the date. But the back-to-back,...
SARASOTA, FL
WILX-TV

Two of the state’s best golfers are on the same team

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - You’ve heard of Allison Cui, pronounced “Shway,” the golfer from Okemos with two state titles. And one year left to play. But the Okemos golf team has added another young talent. It’s not very often that a school can feature the best golfer in the state....
OKEMOS, MI
EHEXTRA

Stebbins, 93, cards a hole-in-one at North Shore

MENOMINEE — Roger Stebbins fired his second career hole-in-one earlier this month at North Shore Golf Club in Menominee. Stebbins, 93, Menominee, used a driver to ace the 149-yard No. 14 hole on Sept. 2. He was playing with Mark Streeter, Mike Palmquist and Dave Burton. It was the second...
New York Post

Kevin Na one of golfers to bet on at Fortinet Championship

The PGA Tour had a whole week off between ending one season and beginning another. The 2021-22 season begins this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley, Calif. World No. 1 Jon Rahm was runner-up two weeks ago at the Tour Championship and is a surprising entry this week. Rahm is the 4/1 favorite in a tuneup for next week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Sheridan Press

White records hole-in-one at Kendrick

SHERIDAN — Kelly White scored a hole-in-one Sunday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course. She recorded the ace on the par-3 third hole. The shot was witnessed by Denton Alley and Tom and Kim Ulin. This is White’s second hole-in-one. She recorded her first in 2014.
SHERIDAN, WY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers, Sept. 11-17

Hole-in-One Jim Resti, Sept. 13, on the 106-yard No. 9 hole at West Hill using an 8-iron. Witnessed by Jim Cannon, Dawson Brown and Rick Bailey. Vincent Ellis, Sept 13, at the 175-yard 6th hole at The Pompey Club using a 3-iron. Witnessed by Dan Hallatt, Ryan Elliott and Mike Gaylord.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy