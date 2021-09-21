Copper Falls hosts Fall Festival
Fall Festival at Copper Falls State Park has become a tradition for many people seeking a fall color tour, beautiful waterfalls, nature and family fun. This year’s event will be held Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the highlights include pumpkin painting and T-shirt printing and/or tie-dying for kids of all ages. Arts and craft vendors will be on hand, along with a raffle, wildlife display guided hikes and cider-pressing offered throughout the day.www.apg-wi.com
