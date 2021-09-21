Our role in ending bullying

Looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have used the phrase when this is over quite so often when talking about the pandemic with my kids. It wasn’t that I thought everything would return to the status quo, or that the status quo was anything to be content with. And it wasn’t that I believed we would remain unaltered after COVID-19 upended our routines and sense of safety, and prevented us from seeing loved ones before they died . But part of what kept us going through the first year of pandemic—through cascading losses and disappointments, grief and loneliness , remote work and learning—was the hope of life after . Even when it became clear that millions of Americans were unwilling to wear masks and take other basic precautions to limit the spread of the virus, I still believed that most would get vaccinated as soon as they were able—to protect themselves, if the collective good couldn’t sway them.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO