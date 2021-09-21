CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Our role in ending bullying

APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Life is hard, they say. Each day we experience challenges and frustrations we must overcome. Isn’t it wonderful when we run into people who smile, are kind, helpful, thoughtful, and willing to lend a helping hand?. I’ve been thinking about this as we start the new school year. The first...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcrecordtimes.com

I won't be bullied

I don’t like bullies. I don’t like the way they throw their weight around to manipulate those who can’t fight back and I have no time for them when they scream louder than anyone else when they can’t get their way. We have, as journalists, the right to publish. That...
SOCIETY
thenewera-online.com

Buddies, not bullies

According to the Parker policy manual, “bullying” is a pattern of repeated conduct that causes physical hurt or psychological distress on one or more students that may include threats or physical violence. In the same vein, students should understand how to handle bullying to be prepared as well. Parker School...
PARKER, SD
TIME

There's No End in Sight for COVID-19. What Do We Tell Our Kids Now?

Looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have used the phrase when this is over quite so often when talking about the pandemic with my kids. It wasn’t that I thought everything would return to the status quo, or that the status quo was anything to be content with. And it wasn’t that I believed we would remain unaltered after COVID-19 upended our routines and sense of safety, and prevented us from seeing loved ones before they died . But part of what kept us going through the first year of pandemic—through cascading losses and disappointments, grief and loneliness , remote work and learning—was the hope of life after . Even when it became clear that millions of Americans were unwilling to wear masks and take other basic precautions to limit the spread of the virus, I still believed that most would get vaccinated as soon as they were able—to protect themselves, if the collective good couldn’t sway them.
KIDS
sdpb.org

The role that stories play in our lives

Landsat 9 is the most advanced satellite to study Earth from above for the United States Landsat program. It's a joint effort from NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey. We preview today's launch and what it means for studying our planet. A group called Drawn Together South Dakota is circulating...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Covid
APG of Wisconsin

Synchronicities: unexplainable connections

I stumbled upon a word this summer, and I love to say it and spell it. It’s synchronicities. Some might say that is no more than a big word for signs and wonders, or coincidences. Whether you like the big, fancy word or not, they are the unexplained moments that...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rapradar.com

Video: Millyz “American Bully”

Millyz bodies a Rey Beatz production in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, the clip trails the Cambridge, MA rapper’s day-to-day from live performances, press runs, and studio time, to flights on private jets and simply posted on the block with the crew.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
Florida Star

The Role of Black Fathers and its Effect Upon Our Communities

I had a father, I am a father and a grandfather, too. Upon reflection, I sometimes took my father for granted. Why? Because my father was always there. He was in the house, and he was my role model. The love he gave me, the encouragement he gave me and the lectures he gave me have been fundamental pillars of […]
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Union Democrat

Back to school -- and bullying

For many families, the start of school is a busy, exciting time of year. For some students, though, returning to school also means bullying, and the feelings of anxiety, sadness and loneliness bullying can cause. Up to 20% of students 12-18 experience bullying in the U.S. each year, according to...
MENTAL HEALTH
GATOR 99.5

How Much Is the Bounty on Brian Laundrie?

With the addition of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, the popularity of the Petito and Laundrie case is heating up. In the last 48 hours, Chapman has begun to chase down a few solid leads and has even reportedly found evidence that Laundrie is in the area that Chapman is searching. Chapman believes that Laundrie is hiding out in the wilderness due to his love for the outdoors. Chapman thinks he feels more comfortable outdoors and therefore can hide better in the woods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Saratogian

Siobhan Connally’s Ittybitts & Pieces: The ends of our ropes

I feel a little guilty as I tread upstairs into my room, where I quietly perform my own version of a Mr. Rogers’ quick change. I’ll kick off my sandals and trade my bland daywear for more colorful activewear. I’ll sit on a bench and pull on my sneakers. They...
CELEBRITIES
riverbender.com

Metro East Humane Society Holds Puppy-Teacher Playdates With District #7 Faculty

EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) forms a partnership with Edwardsville Community District 7 Schools through a puppy-teacher playdate program. The program began last year when teachers were experiencing more stress and increased workloads during times of uncertainty in the pandemic. MEHS began bringing in puppies into the schools for “puppy therapy” where the staff was able to relax and decompress by playing with them.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
APG of Wisconsin

National 4-H Week aims to spark youth to join

Local 4-Hers, families, volunteers and alumni will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 3-9. Find your Spark is the campaign created by the National 4-H Council to celebrate youth and create excitement for 4-H. Barron County 4-H Program Educator Sara Waldron said 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy