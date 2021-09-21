Runners Love this Soba Noodle Salad and Peanut Sauce

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place potatoes directly on middle rack of preheated oven, and bake until tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Carefully cut potatoes in half lengthwise; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. Scoop potato flesh into a ricer; discard skins. Process potatoes through ricer into a large bowl. Add, but do not stir in, cheese, egg yolks, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and pepper. Sprinkle flour over mixture; using your hands, fold together until well incorporated and mixture forms a soft dough ball, about 1 minute. Wrap dough with plastic wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove dough from refrigerator, and unwrap. Place dough on a floured work surface, and cut dough evenly into 5 pieces. Using your hands, roll each piece into a 121/2-inch-long rope. Cut each rope into 1-inch pieces. Roll each piece until it is about 1 1/2 inches long. Place on a lightly floured baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
