Many people who find a spiritual home with Unitarian Universalism (UU) didn’t grow up in this tradition, and I frequently get the question: where did UU come from? Some traditions, including religious traditions, live in the past. Others forget their roots and are blown into whatever modern fad speaks to them. UU fellowships today look different from where they came from. UU Historian Susan Ritchie believes that to know one’s history is a bit radical for our times as we are often swayed by popular culture. History, she says, helps us preserve identity and what makes us distinct.

RELIGION ・ 21 HOURS AGO