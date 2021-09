A couple of playmakers Georgia would like to have back to keep their undefeated season going are still questionable heading into Saturday’s Top-10 matchup with Arkansas. Cornerback Tykee Smith and tight end Darnell Washington suffered the same foot injury on the same day last spring. They have yet to play a game this season, although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been saying they could any day for a while now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO