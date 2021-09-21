CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

By Mike Nied
 9 days ago
Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

